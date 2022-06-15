Andy Jacob Interviews Terence Mills, CEO, Veuu Incorporated On the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series
Terence Mills and the team at Veuu Incorporated has built an inclusive and sustainable FinTech ecosystem for healthcare! An impressive interview.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine, a Top Trending Show on Binge Networks TV, recently interviewed Terence Mills, CEO, Veuu Incorporated, on the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series. Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews leaders, entrepreneurs, visionaries, CEOs, and Founders for the Top Trending DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Terence Mills, recently joined other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the unique and fascinating series.
Andy Jacob says, "Terence Mills and Veuu Incorporated are doing amazing things. It was awesome to have Terence Mills on the show."
Veuu is an inclusive and sustainable FinTech ecosystem for healthcare. An integrated solution in Cerner and Epic, Veuu is solving problems in healthcare claims and long A/R days through advanced AI technology in language and voice that has been developed specifically for the healthcare domain. By accelerating cash flows, Veuu is changing how providers get paid and with the sharing of vital data insights, Veuu is helping providers make decisions that save money, increase revenue, and help to improve the quality of care.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Veuu Incorporated. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Terence Mills, who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Terence Mills, CEO, Veuu Incorporated
