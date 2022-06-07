Global Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the direct-to-home (DTH) services market is expected to reach $161.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%. The growth in demand for ultra HD quality content is driving the Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market.

The Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market consists sales of DTH services provided by broadcasting or streaming service providers and the products related to it. The Direct-To-Home service is typically a digital satellite service that provides television streaming services to subscriber’s home/TV anywhere in the world. The DTH services can be accessed directly from satellite because of wireless technology. The DTH services can be provided in Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD), and Ultra High Definition (UHD) with basic and premium subscription plans.

Global Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market Trends

The interactive TV service is a current trend emerging in direct-to-home services. The interactive services can be anything that can be accessed for movie-on-demand, video conferencing, e-mail or any other similar activity. According to the global direct-to-home (DTH) services market overview, video conferencing, social media networking and streaming TV content have been growing rapidly due to an increase in demand for broadband internet services. According to PwC’s Entertainment and Media Outlook, nowadays interactive services are been provided by DTH service providers to change the user interface. The television industry has been transformed several times to survive by giving tough competition to OTT players. The DTH services are adding many interactive services and games along with channel broadcasting to change the user experience.

Global Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market Segments

The global direct-to-home (DTH) services market is segmented:

By Type: Standard TV, HD, Ultra HD

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, On-Vehicle

By Subscription Type: Basic, Premium, Others

By Geography: The global direct-to-home (DTH) services market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global direct-to-home (DTH) services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global direct-to-home (DTH) services market, global direct-to-home (DTH) services market share, global direct-to-home (DTH) services market segments and geographies, global direct-to-home (DTH) services market players, global direct-to-home (DTH) services market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global direct-to-home (DTH) services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Foxtel, DirecTV, Viasat, AUSTAR United Communications Limited, Astro All Asia Networks Plc, Star Group Limited, Sky Italia, Shaw Communications Inc., BCE Inc., Nahuelsat S.A., Optus Communications Pty. Ltd, Shin Satellite Public Company Ltd., True Visions Public Company Limited, Norsat International Inc., Pace Micro Technology Plc, Sun Direct TV Private Limited, SES SA, Eutelsat, Dish Home, TataSky, Airtel Digital, Videocon D2H, Sun Direct, Dish TV, Big TV, True Corporation Public Company Limited, Thaicom Public Company Limited, Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad, ARRIS International Limited, Sky Deutschland and Tivusat.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

