Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 9% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market is expected to reach $4.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.0%. An increasing number of data centers is contributing to the modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market growth.

The modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market consists of sales of modular UPS and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture modular UPS where each module in modular UPS is being embedded with hardware and software required for autonomous operation. In modular uninterruptible power supply, each module is provided with critical components and thereby eliminating the weak points. Through decentralized static bypass switches and controls, modular UPS systems eliminate single points of failure.

Global Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Trends

According to the modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market overview, manufacturers are developing innovative products to meet the future infrastructure development trend and demand from modular data centers. For instance, in January 2021, Huawei, a China-based provider of information and communication technology (ICT) and smart devices launched next-generation of large- and medium-sized UPS5000-H series products which are part of the ultra-high density UPS series. The modular UPS has a high-capacity configuration of a 1Mmega watt power cabinet with the installation of 10 modular UPS 100KW@ 3U in one cabinet.

Global Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Segments

The global modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market is segmented:

By Product Type: Online or Double-Conversion, Line-Interactive, Off-Line or Standby

By Power Capacity: 0 - 50 kVA, 51 - 100 kVA, 101 - 300 kVA, 301 and Above kVA

By End-User: Data Centers, Industrial, Telecommunication, Commercial, BFSI, Government, Others

By Geography: The global modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Huawei, Delta Electronics, AEG Power Solutions, Vertiv, Emerson Electric, Rittal, Toshiba International Corporation (TIC), Gamatronic, and Tripp-Lite.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

