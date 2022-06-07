Power Bank Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Power Bank Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Power Bank Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Power Bank Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the power bank market is expected to reach $21.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%. According to the power bank global market analysis, with the huge rise in urban population, there has been an increase in demand for smartphones and tablets among people across the globe which is driving the power bank market growth.

Want To Learn More On The Power Bank Market Growth? Request For A Sample Now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5142&type=smp

The power bank market consists of sales of power banks and related services. A power bank or a portable charger enables a user to charge their smartphones, laptop, tablet, and other media devices with a USB-enabled connection. These power banks can be reused multiple times by simply recharging them. There are various types of power banks available in the market which include, standard power banks which can be charged using a normal USB port, and solar power banks which use sunlight to charge up and contain photovoltaic panels.

Global Power Bank Market Trends

Wireless power banks are key emerging trend in the field of power bank market which have a potential for expansion in the future. According to the power bank market overview, this will enable people to charge their electronic devices from anywhere with excellent touchless experience. These types of power banks provide faster charging and multiple charging options. The user does not have to take the pain of carrying an extra cable and plugging it in. Many of the brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Ambrane, and other brands have already started investing in manufacturing wireless chargers for different types of smartphones. In March 2020, Xiaomi, the Chinese multinational electronic company, released its first wireless power bank. That product is Qi certified, with a 2 way fast charging and features 10W fast wireless charging along with an 18W fast charging output port. The wireless power bank will provide ease and convenience to the user.

Global Power Bank Market Segments

The global power bank market is segmented:

By Battery Type: Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer

By Price Range: Low, Medium, High

By Application: Smart Phone, Tablet, Digital Camera, Laptop, Others

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By Geography: The global power bank market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read More On The Global Power Bank Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-bank-global-market-report

Power Bank Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides power bank market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the power bank global market, power bank global market share, power bank market segments and geographies, power bank global market players, power bank global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The power bank global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Power Bank Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd., ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Anker Innovations Technology Co. Ltd., AsusTeK Computer Inc., Griffin Technology, Intex Technologies India Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, RAVPower, and Sony Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

Looking For Something Else? Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Lithium-Ion Batteries Global Market Report 2020 - By Power Capacity (0 To 3000 Mah, 3000 To 10000mAH, 10000 To 60000 Mah, Above 60000mAH), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Industrial, Power)

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lithium-ion-batteries-global-market-report

Batteries Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Secondary Batteries, Primary Batteries), By Application (Automotive Batteries, Industrial Batteries, Portable Batteries, Power Tools Batteries, SLI Batteries), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Mode (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/batteries-global-market-report

Power Electronics Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Discrete, Module), By Material (Silicon, Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride), By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage), By Application (Power Management, UPS, Renewable, Other Applications), By End User Industry (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, IT and Telecommunication, Military And Aerospace, Industrial, Energy And Power, Other End Use Industries) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-electronics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check Out Our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC