Strategies For Global Water Meter Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Water Meter Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Water Meter Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Water Meter Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the water meter market is expected to reach $5.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%. According to the global water meter market analysis, the increasing water consumption is expected to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Want To Learn More On The Water Meter Market Growth? Request For A Sample Now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5165&type=smp

The water meter market consists of sales of water meters by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture water meters. A water meter is a device that provides a measurement of water flowing through a pipe system or other outlet. Water meters are placed in a box, which is fitted underground or over the ground on public land. They generally feature automated meter reading technology.

Global Water Meter Market Trends

The launch of IoT-enable water meters by the companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the water meter market. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a system of interrelated objects which are connected via the internet and collect and transfer the data over a wireless network without the need of another human. IoT-enabled water meter allows the user to know the exact of water used and creates two-way communication between the provider and the user to share information. It also helps in saving and reducing energy, forecasting the water demand, and identifying leaks. For instance, Exozen and WAVIoT are companies that use IoT-based smart water meters. In June 2021, Indian smart water meter developer WEGoT and French IoT solution provider Kerlink entered into a partnership to launch LoRaWAN-based water meter in India. This water meter will help utility companies to efficiently collect data and streamline operations to manage costs. The device inputs can integrate with third-party billing and ERP systems through a wide range of APIs. The device ensures that every drop of water consumed is accounted for, ensuring better servicing for utility companies and the quality of services for consumers.

Global Water Meter Market Segments

The global water meter market is segmented:

By Product Type: Mechanical Water Meter, Smart Water Meter

By Technology: Automatic Meter Reading, Advanced Metering Infrastructure

By Component: Meter and Accessories, IT Solutions, Communications, Wired, Wireless

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global water meter market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read More On The Global Water Meter Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-meter-global-market-report

Water Meter Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides water meter market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global water meter market, water meter market share, water meter market segments and geographies, water meter global market players, water meter market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The water meter global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Water Meter Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aclara Technologies LLC, Badger Meter Inc, Diehl Stiftung GmbH & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Kamstrup AS, Landis+Gyr Corporation, Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG, Arad Group, and BMETER.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

Looking For Something Else? Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Waste (Solid Waste Management, Waste Water Management), By Treatment (Primary Treatment, Secondary Treatment, Tertiary Treatment), By Applications (Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste), By Service (Strategic Solid Waste Management & Planning, Water Treatment & Distribution System Designs, Design and Documentation for Recycling and Waste Disposal Facilities, Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, Sewage System Setup Services) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-and-waste-management-consulting-services-global-market-report

Water Borne Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester, Alkyd, Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Other Types), By Application (Appliances, Automotive, Architectural, Marine, Packaging, Wood, General industrial), By End-User Industry (Building and Construction, Automotive, Industrial, Wood, Other End-User Industries) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-borne-coatings-global-market-report

Flowmeter Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Differential Pressure Flow Meter, Positive displacement Flow Meter, Ultrasonic Flow Meter, Turbine Flow Meter, Magnetic Flow Meter, Coriolis Flow Meter, Vortex Flow Meter), By Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), By End User (Water and Wastewater, Oil and gas, Chemicals, Power Generation, Pulp and Paper, Food and Beverage) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flowmeter-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check Out Our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC