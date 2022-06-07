Strategies For Global Distribution Board Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Distribution Board Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Distribution Board Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Distribution Board Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the distribution board market is expected to reach $8.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%. According to the global distribution boards market analysis, the increasing electricity demand is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.

The distribution board market consists of sales of distribution boards by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture low voltage and medium voltage distribution boards. A distribution board (also known as a panel board, breaker panel, or electric panel) is a part of an electric distribution network that splits an electrical power flow into separate channels while supplying every circuit with a protective fuse or circuit breaker in a single frame.

Global Distribution Board Market Trends

Smart panel board is a key trend shaping the distribution board market. Smart panel boards detect and communicate switchgear health statistics and energy usage and share the data over several network protocols. According to the distribution board market research, smart panel boards can save operating costs, improve safety, and anticipate future incidents. For instance, in October 2020, SMART Panelboards created with new concept enclosure design, which has been tested and is constructed following the regulations.

Global Distribution Board Market Segments

The global distribution board market is segmented:

By Voltage: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage

By Mounting: Flush Mounting, Surface Mounting

By End-User: Transmission and Distribution Utilities, Manufacturing and Process Industries, Commercial and Residential Infrastructure, Others

By Geography: The global distribution board market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Distribution Board Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides distribution board global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global distribution board market, distribution board market share, distribution board global market segments and geographies, distribution board global market players, distribution board market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The distribution board market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Distribution Board Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Schneider Electric, ABB Ltd., General Electric, Industrial Electric Mfg, Legrand, Siemens, ESL Power Systems, East Coast Power Systems, Hager Group, and Larsen & Toubro.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

