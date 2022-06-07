Automotive Artificial Intelligence Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 41% Through 2026

Automotive Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive artificial intelligence market size is expected to grow from $1.42 billion in 2021 to $1.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.62%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The automotive AI market is expected to reach $7.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 40.79%. The growing demand for autonomous vehicles is expected to propel the automotive artificial intelligence market growth.

The automotive artificial intelligence market consists of sales of automotive artificial intelligence by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships). It refers to solutions that can collect and process massive volumes of vehicle data, deliver actionable insights, and improve privacy and data security. Automotive artificial intelligence is at the heart of autonomous driving, allowing for real-time recognition of items in the vehicle's environment, as well as improved maintenance and fleet management that are used in the production of self-driving automobiles. AI automotive solutions improve navigation systems, improve voice command understanding, and streamline regular activities, all of which lead to improved business processes and have the potential to improve user experience, accelerate innovation cycles, and optimise the overall manufacturing and maintenance workflow.

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Trends

Strategic collaborations between companies are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive artificial intelligence market. Companies providing artificial automotive intelligence are undergoing partnerships and collaboration to develop new technologies and products.

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Segments

The global automotive artificial intelligence market is segmented:

By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

By Type: Automatic Drive, ADAS

By Process: Signal Recognition, Image Recognition, Data Mining

By Technology: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Context Awareness, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing

By Application: Semi-Automatic, Human Machine Interface, Autonomous Driving

By Geography: The global automotive artificial intelligence market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: DiDi Chuxing Technology, Otto Motors, Waymo LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Coroporation, NVIDIA Corporation, BMW AG, IBM Corporation, Harman International Industries Inc., Xilinx Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Tesla Inc., Volvo Car Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc, Toyota, and Uber Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

