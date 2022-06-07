Blockchain Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 66% Through 2026

Blockchain Services Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the blockchain services market is expected to reach $35.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 66%. According to the global blockchain services market analysis, increased investments in blockchain technology from both government and private entities like banks and financial institutions is driving the market.

The blockchain services market consists of sales of blockchain services and related products. For companies engaged in building blockchain applications, Blockchain-as-a-Service acts as a third-party service that creates and manages cloud-based networks which is a growing field for blockchain technology. The revenue generated by the blockchain services market is through sales of blockchain services by platform vendors and service providers for the application of identity management, payments, smart contracts, supply chain management, and others.

Global Blockchain Services Market Trends

Quantum computing is gaining popularity in the blockchain space that will help overcome the problems faced in providing blockchain services. Quantum computing is a process that uses quantum-mechanical phenomena like superposition and quantum entanglement for computing. According to the blockchain services market research, quantum computing utilizes qubits that help in the storage and processing of a large amount of data exponentially fast with less energy consumption, unlike conventional computers that use bits for the same process. Google announced that its quantum computer performed a calculation in 200 seconds which had a 53-qubit Sycamore processor. The same would take 10,000 years for the world's fastest supercomputer, Summit, a supercomputer by IBM. The use of quantum computing will help resolve issues related to scalability and higher energy consumption by blockchain technology.

Global Blockchain Services Market Segments

The global blockchain services market is segmented:

By Component: Tools, Services

By End-Use: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Logistics, Government, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Others

By Application: Payments, Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management, Identity Management, Others

By Geography: The global blockchain services market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacifica accounts for the largest share.

Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides blockchain services global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global blockchain services market, blockchain services global market share, blockchain services global market segments and geographies, blockchain services global market players, blockchain services market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The blockchain services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Stratis, Baidu, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Accenture, Deloitte, Infosys, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Waves Platform, HPE, AWS, KPMG, ConsenSys, Cognizant, NTT Data, Capgemini, Wipro, Mphasis, PwC, TCS, TO THE NEW, EY, L&T Infotech, Alibaba, OpenXcell, lntinfotech and Ardor Nxt Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

