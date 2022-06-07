SCM Software Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 18% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s SCM Software Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s SCM Software Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘SCM Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the SCM software market size is expected to grow from $25.80 billion in 2021 to $30.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The SCM software market size is expected to reach $59.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.1%. The need for companies to remain relevant in the market amidst the highly competitive conditions is a crucial driver for the SCM software market growth.

The supply chain management (SCM) software market consists of sales of supply chain management software. The SCM software manages the flow of products and information across the supply chain, thereby strengthening the supply chain operations in an organization. Softwares such as SCMs are used to bring equilibrium between supply and demand by improving business processes and plan the future needs by using algorithms which provides consumption analysis.

Global SCM Software Market Segments

By Product: Transportation Management System, Warehouse Management System, Supply Chain Planning, Procurement Software, Manufacturing Execution System

By Industry Vertical: Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Food and Beverages, Transportation and Logistics, Others

By User Type: Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Geography: The global SCM software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s SCM Software Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: SAP, Oracle, JDA Software Group, Inc, Infor Global Solutions, Manhattan Associates, GT Nexus, Descartes Systems Group, IBM Corporation, Kinaxis Inc., High Jump, Epicor Software Corporation, Kewill Systems, BluJay Solutions, IFS, Verizon Connect, SPS Commerce, Inc., Dassault Systemes, Coupa, Basware, WiseTech Global, e2open, Jaggaer, GEP, Zycus, Plex Manufacturing Cloud, QAD, Inc., Sage, Vanguard Software, Quintiq and Unit4.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

