MarketsandMarkets Chief Marketing Officer Summit – Harnessing the Power of Revolutionary Media
EINPresswire.com/ --
The MARKETSANDMARKETS CMO SUMMIT in LONDON on the 27TH -28TH JUNE 2022 convenes some of the brightest and most innovative minds in the marketing and media space to share their thoughts, vision & enriching insights on what it takes to grow and succeed as a successful marketer in a world where technology and digital media is evolving at an unforeseen pace.
Social Media is truly the name of the game and reducing attention spans may have accounted for the advent of clickbait culture and the rise of catchy, trendy marketing gimmicks but it has also been responsible for some of the finest, subtly-crafted ideas and campaigns which have touched every corner of the planet and brought smiles across millions’ of faces.
A digital transformation is in the making.
The evolution of the role & responsibilities of a Chief Marketing Officer continue to expand parallelly as the sheer volume of available data on potential customers hits record highs.
Having the ability to perfectly tailor & target audiences is a skillset not only required but absolutely essential in today’s ecosystem.
The creative spark to think way outside the box and drive unorthodox business strategies shall separate the elite from the rest.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & EXPECTED TAKEAWAYS:
• The value of marketing: creative or data driven.
• Designing an AI powered Marketing Strategy.
• Differentiating communication in a saturated digital communication environment.
• Automation in ABM - revolutionizing B2B Sales.
• Marketing in the Metaverse.
• What are the deciding factors to assess disinvestment, where to slash or decide to double?
A GLIMPSE OF THE EXPERT SPEAKER PANEL:
• MATT HOOPER, Chief Marketing Officer, QUANTEXA
• DAVID KEENE, Chief Marketing Officer, SPEECHMATICS
• RICARDO PEREZ, Global Marketing Leader, Vice President, INVACARE
• SMITA GUPTA, Chief Marketing Officer, TRADESHIFT
• KAYLEEANN MARITZ, Chief Marketing Officer, MOMENTA GROUP GLOBAL
• PAUL JACKSON, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, CLINISYS
• CLAUDIA SESTINI, Chief Marketing Officer, GAIN THEORY
• RADMILA BLAZHESKA, Chief Marketing Officer, SECURITYHQ
WHAT’S IN IT FOR THE ATTENDEES?
• Discussing topics that influence new media and communications, giving you the benefit of driving change in your company.
• Explore how digital transformation continues to evolve marketing and how CMO’s can evaluate what is relevant.
• Uncovering ways to engage with your target audiences and build long-lasting relationships.
• Discover the route to earn a seat on the board and succeed in a role that is constantly evolving.
FIND OUT MORE. EXPLORE THE ENTIRE 2-DAY AGENDA HERE!
REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE!
Ayush Kanitkar
The MARKETSANDMARKETS CMO SUMMIT in LONDON on the 27TH -28TH JUNE 2022 convenes some of the brightest and most innovative minds in the marketing and media space to share their thoughts, vision & enriching insights on what it takes to grow and succeed as a successful marketer in a world where technology and digital media is evolving at an unforeseen pace.
Social Media is truly the name of the game and reducing attention spans may have accounted for the advent of clickbait culture and the rise of catchy, trendy marketing gimmicks but it has also been responsible for some of the finest, subtly-crafted ideas and campaigns which have touched every corner of the planet and brought smiles across millions’ of faces.
A digital transformation is in the making.
The evolution of the role & responsibilities of a Chief Marketing Officer continue to expand parallelly as the sheer volume of available data on potential customers hits record highs.
Having the ability to perfectly tailor & target audiences is a skillset not only required but absolutely essential in today’s ecosystem.
The creative spark to think way outside the box and drive unorthodox business strategies shall separate the elite from the rest.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & EXPECTED TAKEAWAYS:
• The value of marketing: creative or data driven.
• Designing an AI powered Marketing Strategy.
• Differentiating communication in a saturated digital communication environment.
• Automation in ABM - revolutionizing B2B Sales.
• Marketing in the Metaverse.
• What are the deciding factors to assess disinvestment, where to slash or decide to double?
A GLIMPSE OF THE EXPERT SPEAKER PANEL:
• MATT HOOPER, Chief Marketing Officer, QUANTEXA
• DAVID KEENE, Chief Marketing Officer, SPEECHMATICS
• RICARDO PEREZ, Global Marketing Leader, Vice President, INVACARE
• SMITA GUPTA, Chief Marketing Officer, TRADESHIFT
• KAYLEEANN MARITZ, Chief Marketing Officer, MOMENTA GROUP GLOBAL
• PAUL JACKSON, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, CLINISYS
• CLAUDIA SESTINI, Chief Marketing Officer, GAIN THEORY
• RADMILA BLAZHESKA, Chief Marketing Officer, SECURITYHQ
WHAT’S IN IT FOR THE ATTENDEES?
• Discussing topics that influence new media and communications, giving you the benefit of driving change in your company.
• Explore how digital transformation continues to evolve marketing and how CMO’s can evaluate what is relevant.
• Uncovering ways to engage with your target audiences and build long-lasting relationships.
• Discover the route to earn a seat on the board and succeed in a role that is constantly evolving.
FIND OUT MORE. EXPLORE THE ENTIRE 2-DAY AGENDA HERE!
REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE!
Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
+91 89759 85061
events@marketsandmarkets.com