Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,478 in the last 365 days.

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan leaders discuss current issues on the bilateral and regional agenda

UZBEKISTAN, June 5 - Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan leaders discuss current issues on the bilateral and regional agenda

On June 6, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of the state sincerely congratulated the President of Kazakhstan on the successful holding of an important political event – a national referendum on the issue of introducing amendments and additions to the Constitution of the country.

Current issues of further strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan were considered. Views were exchanged on the regional agenda.

The main attention was paid to the implementation of agreements at the highest level, primarily on the promotion of priority projects of bilateral trade, economic, investment, transport and communication, scientific, educational, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

In addition, the prospects for regional interaction, the continuation of a close and fruitful dialogue within the framework of international organizations were discussed.

The telephone conversation between the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan took place in a traditionally friendly and businesslike atmosphere.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan leaders discuss current issues on the bilateral and regional agenda

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.