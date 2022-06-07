Education and Learning Analytics Market 2022-2027 | Industry Trends, Size, Growth and Competitive Analysis

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Education and Learning Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global education and learning analytics market reached a value of US$ 25.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 67.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.17% during 2022-2027.

Education and learning analytics refers to the process of collecting, measuring, and analyzing data regarding learners to enhance their learning experience. It is widely used for performance, operation, budget, and finance management, people acquisition and retention, curriculum development, and intervention management. Its services include a combination of educational research, assessment sciences, student development, critical thinking, statistics, visualization, and creativity. Education and learning analytics help monitor students and class activities, predict learners’ performance, track students’ progress, visualize student enrollment pathways, identify target courses, improve future e-learning courses, and define a learning strategy. As a result, it finds extensive applications across educational institutes and enterprises.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/education-learning-analytics-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

Significant growth in the education industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Education and learning analytics are widely used in education institutes for curriculum development and improving students’ learning outcomes. In line with this, the widespread adoption of digital technologies, such as learning management systems (LMS), mobile learning devices and student information systems, is favoring the market growth. Apart from this, the large-scale integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to introduce a personalized approach to learning programs based on unique experiences and preferences, is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Moreover, the increasing utilization of e-learning tools, such as e-books, animations, micro-courses, quizzes, games, graphics, models, online video-based and e-notes as a part of the regular curriculum for making learning more accessible, engaging, and contextualized, is propelling the market growth. Other factors, including the rapid replacement of traditional educational methods with e-learning solutions and the introduction of massive open online courses (MOOC) due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis and the consequent implementation of mandatory lockdowns, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Education and Learning Analytics Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the education and learning analytics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Alteryx Inc.

• Blackboard Inc.

• G-Cube

• Inetsoft Technology Corp.

• Information Builders Inc.

• iSpring Solutions Inc.

• MicroStrategy Incorporated

• Saba Software Inc. (Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.)

• SAP SE

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Yellowfin Business Intelligence Co

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global education and learning analytics market on the basis of analytics type, application, component, deployment mode, end user and region.

Breakup by Analytics Type:

• Descriptive

• Predictive

• Prescriptive

Breakup by Application:

• People Acquisition and Retention

• Curriculum Development and Intervention Management

• Performance Management

• Budget and Finance Management

• Operations Management

• Others

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by End User:

• Academic Institutions

• Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2379&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.