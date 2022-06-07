Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market 2022-2030: Rising demand in cosmetic product containing phenoxyethanol preservative

Reports And Data

Phenoxyethanol Preservatives market was valued at USD 143.56 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 225.61 Million by the year 2030, at a CAGR of 5.23%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Phenoxyethanol Preservatives market was valued at USD 143.56 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 225.61 Million by the year 2030, at a CAGR of 5.23%. Phenoxyethanol preservatives prevent any biological activity by conjoining with the bacterial cell wall. As a result, it is highly effective against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. These antimicrobial properties against mold formation, bacteria, and yeast are expected to be one of the factors propelling the growth of the global market in the coming years. Phenoxyethanol is used in manufacturing as preservative blends by adding it to other preservatives such as capryl glycol, ethylhexylglycerin, or hexylene glycol. There have been observations that though microorganisms can adapt to any environment, they are unable to adapt to the presence of phenoxyethanol preservatives, which is a factor contributing to the high demand for these preservatives from the cosmetics industry.

Blended preservatives attain properties such as compatibility with proteins and nonionic compounds, low toxicity, and stability under heat and can act effectively against bacteria. They can be used for a more extensive pH range and are suitable for leave-on and rinse-off applications. Moreover, their effective antifungal properties can lead its usage in hair care, makeup, sun protection, and skincare products. Phenoxyethanol preservatives are further used in the production of personal care and cosmetics such as ointments, detergents, cosmetics, and perfume owing to the approval for its usage as a preservative in many beauty product formulations.

The demand for cosmetics is high in countries such as China, Japan, and India, is estimated to propel the regional markets. The purchase of beauty products is high in Korea due to the rapid urbanization, the rise in disposable income of the working class, and the change in consumer preferences. With the presence of several companies involved in the production of phenoxyethanol preservatives, the Asia-Pacific region will witness considerable growth throughout the predicted period. Europe region held a significant market share in 2020 owing to well-established cosmetics markets in the France, Germany, and Italy. Consequently, the high approval costs and presence of substitutes may hamper the market growth.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2480

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What revenue CAGR the Phenoxyethanol Preservatives market is expected to register over the forecast period?

• What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of Phenoxyethanol Preservatives market?

• Who are the leading players of the market?

• What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the market?

• Which region is expected to register significant revenue growth in the Phenoxyethanol Preservatives market in the coming years?

The report also provides an insight about the manufacturing cost including upstream raw materials, overall production process, and industry chain analysis. The global Phenoxyethanol Preservatives market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. It also covers analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others.

Request a discount on the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/2480

The chemicals and materials industry has witnessed significant revenue growth over the recent past owing to increasing demand for chemicals, raw materials, consumer products such as perfumes, soaps, and detergents, and plastics from various end-use industries. Chemicals and materials are widely used in various consumer goods and different sectors such as agriculture, construction, and petroleum refining, among others. Polymers occupy the largest revenue share of the global chemicals industry owing to increasing demand from packaging industry, construction markers, and home furnishing, among others. Increasing availability of raw materials at affordable costs, lower labor and energy costs, and rapid economic growth in developing regions is a key factors boosting revenue growth of the chemicals and materials industry and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

The report further offers an in-depth analysis of key regions in the market along with the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins. It also studies the presence of key players in each region along with macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework, and investment and funding opportunities in each major region.

To know more about the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/phenoxyethanol-preservatives-market

Key companies profiled in the report are:

• Lanxess AG,

• PlastiComp Inc.,

• Solvay,

• BASF SE,

• Celanese Corporation

• Others

Major Regions Studied in the Report Include:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market Segmentation by Type:

• Phenoxyethanol P5

• Phenoxyethanol P25

Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market Segmentation by Application:

• Home and Personal Use

• Pharmaceuticals

• Dyes and Inks

• Others

Request a customization of the report https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2480

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

