St. Johnsbury/ DUI Drugs

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4002990

TROOPER: David Garces                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/01/2022 at 1912 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, Lyndon

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas Thompson                                             

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/01/2022 at 1912 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury located a vehicle that was reported to be driving erratically on Memorial Drive, in the town of Lyndon, Vermont. Upon speaking to the operator, Troopers observed several signs of impairment on the operator. After field sobriety tests, Thompson was arrested for suspicion of DUI for drugs other than alcohol. After further processing and testing, the suspicion was confirmed. He was cited to appear at Caledonia County Court for the charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  06/27/2022 at 0830          

COURT: Caledonia County Court

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

