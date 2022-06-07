St. Johnsbury/ DUI Drugs
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4002990
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/01/2022 at 1912 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, Lyndon
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: Nicholas Thompson
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/01/2022 at 1912 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury located a vehicle that was reported to be driving erratically on Memorial Drive, in the town of Lyndon, Vermont. Upon speaking to the operator, Troopers observed several signs of impairment on the operator. After field sobriety tests, Thompson was arrested for suspicion of DUI for drugs other than alcohol. After further processing and testing, the suspicion was confirmed. He was cited to appear at Caledonia County Court for the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/27/2022 at 0830
COURT: Caledonia County Court
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.