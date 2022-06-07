Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,448 in the last 365 days.

Updated edition of Vietnamese seafood company map to be released

VIETNAM, June 7 -  

A tra catfish processing line. The new edition of the map will provide up-to-date information and data about Vietnamese seafood producers. Photo diendandoanhnghiep.vn

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) will release an updated edition of the map of Vietnamese seafood companies in July, with some 5,000 copies.

The new edition of the map will provide up-to-date information and data about Vietnamese seafood producers, such as business names, contact information, website, EU code, certification, and list of products.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the seafood industry over the last two years, the new map will help buyers and foreign markets get updates about and gain greater insights of the sector and the Vietnamese producers, according to VASEP.

The map will be distributed at numerous international trade fairs across the globe, including China Fisheries & Seafood Expo, Japan Seafood &Technology Expo, Fine Food, Vietfish and events in Boston (US), Brussels (Belgium), or Dubai, among others.

It will also be provided to Vietnamese trade offices overseas, foreign trade offices in Việt Nam and VASEP partners. — VNS

 

You just read:

Updated edition of Vietnamese seafood company map to be released

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.