Updated edition of Vietnamese seafood company map to be released

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) will release an updated edition of the map of Vietnamese seafood companies in July, with some 5,000 copies.

The new edition of the map will provide up-to-date information and data about Vietnamese seafood producers, such as business names, contact information, website, EU code, certification, and list of products.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the seafood industry over the last two years, the new map will help buyers and foreign markets get updates about and gain greater insights of the sector and the Vietnamese producers, according to VASEP.

The map will be distributed at numerous international trade fairs across the globe, including China Fisheries & Seafood Expo, Japan Seafood &Technology Expo, Fine Food, Vietfish and events in Boston (US), Brussels (Belgium), or Dubai, among others.

It will also be provided to Vietnamese trade offices overseas, foreign trade offices in Việt Nam and VASEP partners. — VNS