All Year Cooling Helps Its South Florida Customers Get Ready for Another Hot Summer in 2022

All Year Cooling is South Florida's #1 Choice for Same Day AC Service & Installation Tommy Smith, president of All Year Cooling

With over 200,000 AC installations and 49 years in business, All Year Cooling is South Florida's #1 choice for same day AC service and installation.

WESTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the NOAA, the summer of 2021 was the hottest on record for the lower 48 states, and many climatologists are predicting that 2022 will not provide much relief. That is not good news for people wanting to stay cool, and especially for those in regions like South Florida, where the summers are known for being hot and humid.

All Year Cooling has been installing and servicing air conditioning units since 1973 and has serviced 350,000 satisfied customers. They offer installation services so homeowners need not worry about doing any work at all. If you live in South Florida and need a unit installed, All Year Cooling is ready to help. They offer free in-home quotes, so if you are curious about the cost of an AC replacement or installation, they will send someone out to your house for free and provide that information.

Tommy Smith, president of All Year Cooling says, "We are pleased to have provided service throughout South Florida for almost 50 years and we want our customers to know they can rely on us as their one stop shop. No one in Florida needs to take a chance on their home or their family's comfort. Whether you live in Vero Beach, Weston, or Homestead, we have well-trained, prompt, and courteous technicians who are available at your convenience to provide free quotes and same-day installation. As a South Florida native and a current resident of Weston, Florida, I know how rough the summers can be and I know that my family is much happier and more comfortable with high quality, reliable air conditioning. It gives me a sense of satisfaction to know that our team at All Year Cooling can help bring that same peace of mind and comfort to people all over South Florida.”

For those not sure about replacing their unit, the company has a page on its website devoted to educating people about what factors can shorten an AC's lifespan. For instance, if you have been running your current unit constantly, it is probably time for a replacement. Also, having your current unit serviced regularly by a reputable company like All Year Cooling can make a huge difference. Not only will it keep your system running more efficiently, but it can also prevent problems that lead to early need for replacement.

When the time comes to get a new AC system, All Year Cooling can help with that too. They offer free in home quotes where they send someone out to visit you and assess your current situation. That way you know exactly what you need before getting anything installed. If you prefer, you can also go on their website, www.allyearcooling.com, and shop for a system. They offer a wide variety of brands including Daikin, Goodman, Ruud, Rheem, Trane, and many more. The site also has information about installation options and warranties. Whether you need a new AC unit, air ducts cleaned, humidifiers installed, or any other service that All Year Cooling provides, the company can help.

About All Year Cooling

All Year Cooling is a full-service, licensed, and insured air conditioning dealer, air conditioning repair, air conditioning service, air conditioning maintenance, and air conditioning installation company which has been serving residents across South Florida since 1973.

All Year Cooling is a proven industry leader that can be depended on for all types of air conditioning repair jobs. They provide turnaround times that are vastly superior to the competition because they understand the importance of a working AC system in the hot Weston weather. They have the capacity to make new orders on short notice, and are ready at a moment’s notice. All Year Cooling serves all residents of South Florida, from Vero Beach to Homestead, with exceptional air conditioning service, installation, and duct cleaning. Based in the heart of South Florida, All Year Cooling dispatches a large fleet of vehicles every day to provide all of its South Florida customers with quality air conditioning installation and repair.

All Year Cooling provides a comprehensive AC system evaluation with every service call. They ensure the customer’s home is cool and comfortable, and inspect the AC unit, evaluate the entire ventilation system, all of the AC system will be diagnosed without any obligation to continue using All Year Cooling’s services. They use only the finest air conditioner repair technicians, who are thoroughly screened, tested and trained to ensure effective air conditioner repair. Every member of their team stays current with the latest developments and technology in air conditioner repair. With technology always changing and industry updates happening frequently, they also require additional air conditioner repair training in order to stay sharp.