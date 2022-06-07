Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of First Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, June 6, 2022, in the 1300 block of First Street, Southwest.

At approximately 12:46 am, the suspects exited a vehicle at the listed location. The suspects brandished firearms and discharged them towards the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. A victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.