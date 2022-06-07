Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 2900 Block of M Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the 2900 block of M Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:30 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect attempted to take property but was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, 34-year-old David Kelly Dickey Chao, of Reston, VA, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.