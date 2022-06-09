Anker Nebula Cosmos laser 4K vs Dangbei Mars Pro：which is better？
This article will compare the two laser projectors of Anker Nebula Cosmos and Dangbei Mars Pro.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dangbei launched a new flagship 4k laser projector this year - the Dangbei Mars Pro, while Anker also released a 4k laser projector not long ago - the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K, so what are the other differences between these two 4k laser projectors? This article will be compared a few aspects.
Appearance
The main colors of Nebula Cosmos Max and Dangbei Mars Pro are black, which looks simple and elegant. But in the details, both projectors have their own wonderful designs.
Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector is most notable for its small size, measuring only 10.4*8.7*6.5., and is primarily a portable projector that creates home theater for you anywhere, anytime. In contrast, the Dangbei Mars Pro is slightly larger (L246*W209*H173mm), so assuming the family is out and about and wants to create a wild open-air movie venue, the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector would be a better choice.
Dangbei Mars Pro 4k laser projector is a high-end projector with a great sense of design. The overall body is designed with a large area of suspended glass, combined with aerospace aluminum, and is full of technology. The two gold "4k" and "Dangbei" logos on the front of the unit are in the upper left and lower right corners respectively, adding a nice touch of color to the entire black projector and making it look even more unique.The projector consists of vents that are in the form of back and side panels for the dissipation of heat. The noise of this very projector can be reduced to as low as 24 dB which makes this projector to be even more convenient as compared to other projectors on the market. This feature furthermore, also helps in better air circulation as well as reducing the level of noise. All of these things make up for the excellent appearance this projector has and gives it an expression of a classy and innovative style and design.
Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Portable Projector has a grip that makes it easy to carry around at all times. The upper part of the front is a circle shaped vent, the middle part is surrounded by a red circle for the light, and in the lower center is the "NEBULA" logo, the whole projector is also full of design. The heat dissipation of this projector is not as good as compared to the Dangbei Mars Pro 4k laser projector.
Interface
Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector
USB
HDMI
AUX
AC-IN
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi
Dangbei Mars Pro 4k laser projector
2* HDMI,
Audio*1
USB*1
LAN*1
DC*1
S/PDIF*1
If you prefer a wireless connection, you can connect your Mars Pro projector to 2.4GHZ/5GHZ WiFi or Bluetooth.
In comparison the Dangbei Mars Pro 4k laser projector has more connectivity options than the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector, which means you can use more input sources to connect to this projector for more functionality. Dangbei Mars Pro 4k laser projector's connectivity is seamless and effortless.
System
In terms of built-in systems, the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector is completely superior to the Dangbei Mars Pro. It uses the Android TV 10.0 streaming platform, which includes over 7,000 apps and millions of movies and shows. Google Assistant and Chromecast are both supported, as well, giving you additional functionality for your projector.
Dangbei Mars Pro is powered by Android 9.0, it uses the emotn system developed by Dangbei itself, and if you want to download apps, you need to do so through the emotn system. This is a very inconvenient point.
Speaking of film sources, then we will talk about the memory of the projector. Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector has a conventional RAM 2GB+ ROM 16GB configuration, the Dangbei Mars Pro upgrades the configuration to provide users with a large RAM 4GB+ ROM 128GB. This allows users to download various files and applications without worrying about slowing down the system, satisfying more of their needs.
If you like to watch a wide variety of movies, memory is extremely. Then Dangbei Mars Pro has a great advantage in this aspect of memory and can create a wonderful movie night for you.
Other features
Both projectors use the ALPD laser light source. anker Cosmos Lase rdelivers a screen brightness of 2,400 Lumens while Dangbei Mars Pro has 3200 ANSI Lumens,This means that even in bright environments, the Dangbei Mars Pro shows good picture quality clarity.
Both projectors support auto-focus and auto-keystone correction, allowing users to easily adjust to the perfect screen size. the Dangbei Mars Pro has auto-obstacle avoidance technology, which can identify obstacles to the screen and achieve the best-positioned screen. In addition, Mars Pro is certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light, which effectively protects the human eye.
Summary
If you're on a budget and want a portable projector, the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser Projector is the way to go. The price of this projector is currently $2199. But if performance is more important to you, then the Dangbei Mars Pro is the way to go, and for an additional $300 (now with a discount of $1599) you can have a great 4k laser projector at a great price. Getting a native 4K projector with 3200 ANSI lumens at this price is very cost-effective.
