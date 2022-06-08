What are the UST projectors? What are the differences between UST and normal projectors?
Some projectors are becoming more and more interested in UST projectors. What exactly are they? Are there any differences between UST and normal projectors?

What is an ultra-short throw projector?
As the name implies, it is a projector that can project the image onto the screen from a very short distance.
Most regular throw projectors need to be around an inch away from the projection surface for every inch of diagonal screen size. UST close to wall projectors can sit right under and up close to the movie screen allowing you to experience the grandeur of a gigantic screen in a much smaller space.
What is considered an ultra-short throw?
Traditional projectors typically have a throw distance ratio of around 1.5. For every 1 foot of image width, the projector must be moved 1.5’ away. This means to project an image onto a 120-inch screen you would need to move the device to around 15 feet away.
An ultra-low throw on the other hand uses an extra wide-angle lens and advanced technology to provide an impressive throw ratio of less than 0.4. This allows you to have your laser tv directly under your projector screen.
What advantages do they have?
Short Throw Distance
The best thing about ultra-short throws is as the name implies---the short throw distance. Thanks to their advanced wide-angle lens and state-of-the-art technology, laser TV projectors are able to sit directly under the display.
The short-throw distance makes these units the ideal choice for your living room or apartment.
There is also much less complexity for the installation as you will not need to to install an outlet on your ceiling near where a traditional projector would be mounted, nor have long runs of HDMI cables from your sources to the projector, as the UST will often sit very near your receiver and other components.
Work well In Bright Rooms
Laser TVs are not designed to be put in a dark space. They work well in a brighter living room or space. These rooms are often much brighter and with windows and more ambient light. This would be big advantage than normal projectors.
Long sustainability
Thanks to their solid-state laser or LED light engines, most ultra short throw laser projectors are rated to last at least 20,000 hours! Unlike with typical projection lamps, the UST’s laser light source takes much longer to degrade so you’re not seeing the image get dimmer or colors shifting as time goes on.
Pretty high price
Ultra short throw projectors cost between $2,000 to $6,500.
Several UST projectors:
Hisense L9G
LUMENS: 3000
CONTRAST: 1,000,000:1
CHIPSET: DLP
THROW RATIO: 0.25:1
PRICE: $4,997
BenQ V7050i
LUMENS: 2500
CONTRAST: 2,000,000:1
CHIPSET: DLP
THROW RATIO: 0.23:1
PRICE: $3,499
LG HU85LA
LUMENS: 2700
CONTRAST: 2,000,000:1
CHIPSET: DLP
THROW RATIO: 0.19:1
PRICE: $4,996
Samsung LSP9T
LUMENS: 2800
CONTRAST: 1,500:1
CHIPSET: DLP
THROW RATIO: 0.19:1
PRICE: $5,4966
From the popular UST projectors above, we can tell that the premiere UST projectors can mostly be listed at $3,000 and more. The price is much higher than ideal budget for many people. If the UST is not necessary fro you, a powerful normal laser 4K projector can meet your demands.
4K laser projectors meet all the advantages other than ultra-short throw distance.
Adopting laser as the light source, the stability and brightness can be promised. Laser light source is the use of photoelectric effect, so that the excited state particles under the action of excited radiation light source. Laser sources are able to last 2,0000 hours approximately while keep it from fading in a short period. At the same time, laser can reach a high brightness of more than 3,000 ANSI lumens.
There are several 4K laser projectors on the market.
Nebula Cosmos 4K
Specs:
Resolution: 3840×2160
HDR: Yes
Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 1,500,000:1
Lamp: 2400 lumens
Connectivity: HDMI, USB, AUX, WiFi, Bluetooth
Price: $2,199.99
Samsung The Premiere
Specs:
Resolution: 3840×2160
HDR: Yes
Native Contrast Ratio: 1000:1
Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 2,000,000:1
Lamp: 2200 lumens
Connectivity: 3 HDMI, ethernet, USB, Bluetooth, WiFi
Price: $2,999.99
Dangbei Mars Pro
Specs:
Resolution: 3840×2160
HDR: Yes
Lamp: 3200 ANSI Lumens
Connectivity: 2 HDMI, LAN, USB x 2, DC, S/PDIF, WiFi
Price: $1,799.99
Epson Home Cinema 5050UB
Specs:
Resolution: 3840×2160
HDR: Yes
Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 1,000,000:1
Lamp: 2600 lumens
Connectivity: 2 HDMI, ethernet, USB, disc drive, WiFi
Price: $2,999.99
From the above, the difference about price is quite clear. A good 4K laser projector is often listed at $2,000 approximately, which is much more cost-effective than a UST projector.
Except all, your preferrance is always priority. All of these just play a role of standard guide. It is better to know about these befor you go to your purchase.
