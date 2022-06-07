Darin Feinstein Founder and CEO of Core Scientific (CORZ) to Deliver Opening Address at Miners Summit

Darin Feinstein, Core Scientific Miners Summit, June 15-16, 2022 Miners Summit, June 15-16, 2022

Darin Feinstein Opens Miners Summit, Where Tech & Energy Meet, June 15-16 at the Hilton in College Station, Texas

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

It is an honor to present, and very generous of Mr. Feinstein, a leader in Bitcoin and business, to share his knowledge and insight at Miners Summit.” — John Sostak

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darin Feinstein, Co-Founder, Co-Chairman, and CEO of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) a leader in high-performance blockchain data centers and software solutions, will deliver the opening address at Miners Summit on June 15, 2022 at the Hilton College Station and Conference Center, College Station, Texas.

Darin Feinstein is an entrepreneur, venture capitalist and philanthropist. Mr. Feinstein co-founded both Core Scientific and Blockcap.com. Mr. Feinstein was an early investor and early adopter of the Bitcoin Network, investing in the space starting in 2012. In 2013 Mr. Feinstein started a mining company and has been involved in start-up blockchain companies ever since. Mr. Feinstein is a member of the Bitcoin Mining Council and has been featured on CNBC, NASDAQ, BLOOMBERG and others.

A licensed California attorney, and former accountant, Mr. Feinstein has served on several boards as well as holds privileged licenses in the gaming, banking and restaurant businesses.

“It is an honor to present, and very generous of Mr. Feinstein, a leader in Bitcoin and business, to share his knowledge and insight at Miners Summit. Bitcoin, decentralization, and data center operations are still a mystery to most people who do not make a living doing this. Everyone curious about the state of Bitcoin mining, and the future should watch Mr. Feinstein’s opening address on the Miners Summit YouTube channel.” John Sostak, Alpha Vertical

ABOUT CORE SCIENTIFIC

Core Scientific is one of the largest publicly traded blockchain data center providers and miners of digital assets in North America. Core Scientific has operated blockchain data centers in North America since 2017, using its facilities and intellectual property portfolio that has grown to more than 70 patents or applications for collocated digital asset mining and self-mining. Core Scientific operates data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota and Texas, and expects to commence operations in Oklahoma in the second half of 2022. Core Scientific’s proprietary Minder® fleet management software combines the Company’s colocation expertise with data analytics to deliver maximum uptime, alerting, monitoring and management of all miners in the Company’s network. To learn more, visit http://www.corescientific.com.

ABOUT MINERS SUMMIT

Miners Summit is a once-a-year opportunity to meet the North American leaders and innovators of today and tomorrow in College Station, Texas, the heart of Aggieland. June 15-16, 2022 at the Hilton College Station & Conference Center.

Miners Summit, Where Tech and Energy Meet, is an all-VIP executive conference for Bitcoin miners, data centers, and energy companies, as well as the companies and suppliers who support these power and tech innovators. Miners Summit was established in 2020 by Alpha Vertical, Inc. to help executives and innovators meet, network, collaborate and do deals.

For more information please contact:

Do you need power? Come and get it, at Miners Summit