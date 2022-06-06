DHHL News Release: Waiokeola Stream Improvements in Waimānalo

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, through its contractors DGML, LLC and Kaikor Construction Group, will continue site improvement work on the Waiokeola stream and drainage channel in Waimānalo, Oʻahu. Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 13, 2022 and is anticipated to continue intermittently through the end of May 2023.

Phase-1 of the improvement work, conducted by DHHL contractor DGML, LLC, will clear the Waiokeola stream and flood drainage channel of all vegetation, including trees, shrubs, and bushes.

Once the vegetation has been removed, Phase-2 of the improvement work, conducted by DHHL contractor Kaikor Construction, will begin. The Phase-2 work includes concrete repairs and replacement of damaged fence to restore it to its original state.

Crews will be on-site and working in the drainage canal during daylight hours. As a result, area residents should expect landscaping and construction equipment and elevated noise levels throughout the construction period.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

