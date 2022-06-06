Submit Release
2022 Kids' Fishing Day at Yesness Pond

Enjoy a day of free fishing with your family

Casper - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will join the Community Recreation Foundation, which is hosting Kid’s Fishing Day Saturday, June 4, from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm at Yesness Pond, located at 4100 SW Wyoming Boulevard. This free event is for kids age 14 and under, accompanied by an adult. Registration begins at 9:00 am. There will be goody bags for all fishing participants.
 
Game and Fish will stock Yesness Pond with over 1500 catchable-sized trout for the event and for anglers to enjoy throughout the summer. If possible, participants should bring their own poles and lures/bait. North Platte Walleyes Unlimited will have a limited number of fishing poles and tackle at the event for those in need of gear. Sportsman’s Warehouse will supply bait.  
 
Please dress appropriately for the weather conditions. Parking spaces are limited; overflow parking can be found at Crest Hill Elementary School, located at 4445 S. Poplar. The Community Recreation Foundation sponsors Kid’s Fishing Day in cooperation with Game and Fish, North Platte Walleyes Unlimited, Grey Reef Trout Unlimited, Pepsi, R&R Rest Stops, Visit Casper, Casper Recreation Division, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Wagner’s Sporting Goods and Card My Yard Casper.
 
For more information about Kid’s Fishing Day or summer activities at the Casper Recreation Center, please call (307) 235-8383 or visit www.casperwy.gov
 

- WGFD -


 

