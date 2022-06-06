Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,402 in the last 365 days.

New “Get Outside!” podcast episode forecasts the 2022 hunting season

Listeners can hear Episode 10: 2022 Hunt Season Outlook on Spotify, iTunes and most other podcast platforms.

6/6/2022 10:34:02 PM

Cheyenne - This month the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s podcast “Get Outside!” looks into the 2022 fall hunting season. Licenses for deer and antelope have been reduced in some areas of the state, but elk hunters statewide should have good opportunities as populations continue to flourish. Listen to 'Get Outside' —  the Game and Fish podcast — with Ray Hageman to learn more about this year’s fall forecast.

Listeners can hear Episode 10: 2022 Hunt Season Outlook on Spotify, iTunes and most other podcast platforms. Subscribe through your favorite way to listen to podcasts to never miss an episode.

“Get Outside!” is a monthly podcast where the department discusses current topics and issues regarding Wyoming’s wildlife so hunters, anglers and others who appreciate the outdoors can get insight into what make’s Wyoming wildlife so special. Additional topics covered by “Get Outside!” include raising cool- and warm-water fish, work with native fish, mule deer research and chronic wasting disease. 

 

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

You just read:

New “Get Outside!” podcast episode forecasts the 2022 hunting season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.