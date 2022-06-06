TODAY: Governor Newsom to Join Education Leaders, Parents, and Students to Highlight California’s Investment in Community Schools

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom will join a virtual press conference with education leaders, parents, and students to spotlight California’s investment in Community Schools.

As part of the state’s effort to re-envision public schools, California invested $3 billion over seven years in Community Schools, helping ensure that all schools provide the right conditions necessary for students to be happy, healthy, and thriving at school. As part of this $3 billion investment, the State Board of Education and Department of Education last month announced $649 million in Community School grants.

WHEN: Today, Monday, June 6, 2022 at 11 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: California Teachers Association Facebook page

NOTE: Credentialed media interested in attending the virtual press conference may RSVP to NewsDesk@cta.org for Zoom information. The Governor will not be available for questions.

###