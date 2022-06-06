Rebuilding Kankakee: Major projects highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois

ILLINOIS, June 6 - Gov. Pritzker's historic capital program improving infrastructure in eastern Illinois





KANKAKEE - Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in the Kankakee area are planned or underway, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Six major projects represent a total investment of $45.8 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois' aging infrastructure," said Gov. Pritzker. "Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in the Kankakee area and across the entire state."





Three of the six projects are scheduled to be completed in 2022.





Projects and traffic impacts include:





• A replacement of the Maple Street/Waldron Road bridge over Interstate 57 began in March. The bridge will be lengthened to accommodate future expansion of I-57 and widened to accommodate a bike and pedestrian path. The project is expected to be completed by summer 2023.

• A two-year replacement of the I-57 bridges over Grinnell Road and the Norfolk Southern Railroad began in March. Between the Kankakee River and North Street (mile markers 311 and 314), I-57 will be reduced to one lane in each direction and shifted onto southbound I-57 as work begins to reconstruct the northbound bridges. The northbound bridges are expected to be completed by December, weather permitting. The southbound bridges will be replaced in 2023.

• The replacement of the Armour Road bridge crossing the Canadian National Railroad, in Bourbonnais, began in April. Armour Road traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and shifted to the eastbound lanes to reconstruct the westbound lanes. Demolition and reconstruction of the existing eastbound portion of the bridge will begin after the westbound portion is completed. The project is scheduled to be completed summer 2023.

• The replacement of the Illinois 17 bridge over the East Branch of Horse Creek began in April. The bridge is located east of Herscher Road in Kankakee County. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals in the work zone throughout the project, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

• The replacement of the U.S. 45/52 bridge over Rock Creek will begin in May. The bridge is located west of Manteno. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals in the work zone throughout construction, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

• Repairs to the U.S. 45/52 bridge over the South Branch of Rock Creek began in April. The bridge is located west of Manteno. Work includes pier, pier cap and bearing seat repairs, abutment repairs, and expansion joint repairs. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals in the work zone throughout construction, which is scheduled to be completed in July.





"These projects represent another year that IDOT will be making transformational investments in the Kankakee area and all across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Please, pardon our dust while we Rebuild Illinois. When approaching and driving through any work zone, expect the unexpected and give workers a brake. Stay patient, put down the devices and slow down."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through March include approximately $7.3 billion of improvements statewide on almost 3,800 miles of highway, more than 370 bridges and nearly 550 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"I'm thrilled to see investment coming to the 40th District through Rebuild Illinois," said state Sen. Patrick J. Joyce (D-Kankakee). "These projects will create good-paying jobs and improve the safety of our roads and bridges across our communities."





"I am pleased by the announcement from IDOT regarding upcoming projects in the Kankakee area. Many Illinoisians depend on a reliable and structured transportation system to support daily commutes and transport of freight and commerce," said state Rep. Nicholas K. Smith (D- Chicago). "Through the Rebuild Illinois Plan, we are making highways, streets, and bridges more accessible and safer for everyone. The revival of transportation infrastructure in the Kankakee area will create employment opportunities and more efficient routes to connect people and communities."



