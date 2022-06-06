TOMORROW: Council Vice President Evan Glass and County Executive Marc Elrich Kick Off Pride Month with Pride Flag Raising on June 7

MARYLAND, June 6 - For Immediate Release: Monday, June 6, 2022





ROCKVILLE, Md., June 6, 2022—Montgomery County Council Vice President Evan Glass will be joined by County Executive Marc Elrich, Councilmembers and leaders of the LGBTQ+ community for a flag raising ceremony to commemorate the beginning of Pride Month tomorrow, June 7 at 11 a.m.

What: Pride Month Flag Raising Ceremony.

When: Tuesday, June 7 at 11 a.m.

Where: Outside of the Executive Office Building on Veterans Memorial Plaza, which is located at 101 Monroe Street in Rockville (on the Government Complex Center Terrace located between the Montgomery County Circuit Court annex and the Executive Office Building). Parking information can be found here.

Who: Montgomery County Council Vice President Evan Glass, County Executive Marc Elrich, Councilmembers and leaders of the County’s LGBTQ+ community. Council Vice President Glass will host a series of community events celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month. A full list of upcoming Pride Month events can be found here.

For additional information contact Council Vice President Glass' Chief of Staff Valeria Carranza at Valeria.Carranza@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-777-7954.

