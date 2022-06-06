Modern Learning Global Success Academy Announces Its First Ever Live Event In August

/EIN News/ -- Truckee, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truckee, California -

The MLGSA (Modern Learning Global Success Academy) is helping entrepreneurs all over the country find peace and fulfillment in their ventures using tried and tested marketing techniques and growth hacks that spark global change, generate wealth and return real tangible results. The organization is inviting sales professionals and consultants to its first-ever live event – “California's First - Business Vacation Experience!” which is scheduled for the first week of August.

The core proprietary asset that forms the basis of everything that the MLGSA does is the 75-page MLGSA Marketing Manifesto. It contains thousands of years of secrets, principles, and tools on how to market, succeed, and be happy, regardless of circumstances and regardless of business model. The essence of the teaching is based on 3 fundamental pillars of human wisdom, all of which have been translated for practical commercial usage and mastery. More information can be found on their website here: Visit Modern Learning Global Success Academy

The organization, which bills itself as the Rolls-Royce of modern training for communication and professional mastery, was started By Stephanie Massman from Los Angeles, USA, and Matthew Learning from Vancouver, Canada, in the autumn of 2021. The two entrepreneurs developed an online program to serve entrepreneurs during the latter half of the pandemic, to create breakthroughs that eschew the illusion of business and the influence of online social media marketing so that they can allow peace instead of frustration into their life while growing their confidence and client base too. They had a $50,000 launch in their first 100 days to create capital and client momentum, forging great energy and focus for the future. Today, in 2022, the MLGSA team has grown to 9 people, and they have officially launched a proprietary ahead-of-the-trend program called “Your Mission IS Possible 2.0.”

The organization’s latest endeavor to reach out to the global community of entrepreneurs who are struggling to get their venture off the ground is its first-ever live event named the "California's First - Business Vacation Experience!" (BVE) which will be held in the first week of August in Los Angeles. The fun interactive event can only be attended only by those with a private invitation. Attendees will be immersed in a day-long extravaganza, delivering a blend of value such as a transformative business workshop, roleplay sales training, a lunch, a dinner, an after-party, and a memorable event in nature. This event series is expected to grow to be a coast-to-coast phenomenon before the end of 2023, and they are expecting 10,000 raving fans to have experienced a BVE by that date as well.

Stephanie Massman talks about the purpose of the series of events by saying, “We have created the event to show people that we've worked hard and long enough and that the generations before our current one have toiled and worked and built, and we now have the infrastructure, the internet, the agriculture, the technology, and everything else, to ensure that the species can have all of its needs met. It's time now that we enjoy it and build long-lasting spiritual health. The BVE, plus the entire MLGSA brand, is centered around its promise – “We help people make every day feel like a vacation”.”

Matthew Learning expounds on the purpose behind the formation of the MLGSA movement by saying, “The MLGSA believes in setting people up for success. If they don't quit on themselves then the MLGSA will never quit on them. We believe that money can be used as a force for good. Our team motto is "versatility, adding outstanding value, and great vibrations.” We help people make love with life because when LIFE is recognized by life, then anything becomes possible, especially happiness and prosperity. We also aim to help people find their “True Nature” and “Experience the Unknown” which is what all human beings want, to find peace and be comfortable with being uncomfortable while finding their true self, true self-expression, connection with their peers, and true fulfillment in this world. We believe in results and that people should only pay for results instead of getting sold a bill of goods where there's no incentive for the coaches and leadership to put their work in. We harness the law of attraction to give our clients the freedom and transformation that they are craving in their business. In a world where there is discontent and stress, the MLGSA is committed to helping this world heal, and to help people vibrate at a frequency to attract what they truly desire, and then practically apply that in real-world situations, relationships, and businesses so that every day can truly feel like a vacation.”

Readers can contact the MLGSA for the details of the August event at the email address mlglobalsuccessacademy@gmail.com or the phone number (323) 916-1710. Readers can find out more about the organization and the upcoming August event by heading over to its website at https://mlgsa.com.

