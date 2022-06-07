Healthmetryx Joins South African Consortium of Air Quality Monitoring
HMX expertise in respiratory and ambient air-composition data collection beneficial to design of South African air quality monitoring system.
Clarinet collects ambient air composition data as well as detailed user pulmonary, chemical, spirometry, and oximetry sensor readings, providing insight into both air quality and respiratory health.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthmetryx, Inc. (HMX), a health data analytics company, joined The South African Consortium of Air Quality Monitoring (SACAQM) on May 30, 2022. The invitation was extended by Prof. Bruce Mellado, Ph.D., Co-President of the Africa-Canada Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation Consortium (ACADIC) and accepted by Louis A. Young II, Founding CEO of HMX. Prof. Mellado also serves on the HMX Covid Advisory Board.
SACAQM consists of various South African and European research institutions, the South African Air Quality Information System (SAAQIS) of the Ministry of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment, and other government officials. Its purpose is to design an artificial intelligence (AI) powered Internet-of-Things (IoT) air quality monitoring system encompassing all of South Africa to analyze the air and its impact on public health, particularly in the most densely populated areas of the country.
“This project involves the extensive use of air sensing, IoT, and AI technologies,” said Prof. Mellado. “We invited Healthmetryx into the conversation because we believe their sensor expertise in the areas of respiratory and ambient air data collection would be greatly beneficial to the consortium.”
HMX specializes in breath-based, early-detection/self-monitoring technology. Through its patent-pending, wearable, data-collection device, the Clarinet®, the company produces anonymized, real-time, respiratory data and ambient air-composition data. SACAQM seeks to integrate the Clarinet into the South African Air Quality Information System. The program will be launched in Johannesburg and Pretoria, both of which are in Gauteng, the most populous province in South Africa—and scale accordingly.
“The Clarinet is capable of collecting ambient air composition data as well as collecting detailed pulmonary, chemical, spirometry, and oximetry sensor readings from individuals. This can provide insight into the relationship between air quality and its direct impact upon the respiratory health of the population,” said Mr. Young. “We look forward to collaborating with our fellow consortium members to ensure that accurate, current, and relevant air quality and respiratory health information are available to all South Africans.”
About Healthmetryx, Inc.:
Healthmetryx, Inc. (HMX), of Boston, Massachusetts, is a health data analytics company that specializes in breath-based, early-detection/self-monitoring technology. Through its patent-pending, wearable, data-collection device, the Clarinet®, the company produces anonymized, real-time, respiratory data and ambient air-composition data. The firm’s mission is to equip individuals with an exceptional array of breath-based, early-detection data and tools to remotely self-monitor and detect incremental changes in their respiratory and health status. The firm also provides governments, clinical researchers, pharmaceutical companies, corporate wellness programs, and other organizations with the actionable, meaningful data they need to gain health insights, find correlations, foster changes, and solve problems. Founded in 2020, HMX holds 2 patent licenses in partnership with The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to develop breath-based, health-monitoring technologies. For more information, please call (978) 870-6521 or visit www.healthmetryx.com.
