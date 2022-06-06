Submit Release
Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in Springfield

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

SPRINGFIELD, Vermont (Monday, June 6, 2022) — Members of the Vermont State Police in conjunction with the Springfield Police Department are investigating a suspicious death reported Monday afternoon, June 6, 2022, in Springfield.

 

The investigation began when Springfield police received a call at 12:18 p.m. Monday from a resident who lives in the area of Greeley Road reporting that what appeared to be the body of a deceased adult man was found alongside the road, in the area of 99 Greeley Road. Springfield police requested assistance from the Vermont State Police at about 1:10 p.m. Monday.

 

At this time the investigation is in its initial stages and includes members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division. The road is closed just east of 99 Greeley Road in the area of Spencer Brook.

 

The body of the victim will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. His identity is being withheld pending further investigation and notification of next of kin.

 

Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

No further information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

 

 

- 30 -

 

