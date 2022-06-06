Two Sisters Who Own 25-Year Old Black-Owned Hair Salon Launch All-Natural Hair Moisturizer and Protective Style Products
EINPresswire.com/ -- Owning a successful Hair salon in Kansas City, Missouri has given us the opportunity to assist thousands of clients worldwide with their individual haircare needs. Meme Natural You is the fusion of our Guyanese- American culture, and our resilience (Glynnis and Shelly Smith) as women. Our product line combines exotic ingredients harvested from plants and botanicals found in our Homeland in the Amazonian rain forest of South America along with our countless hours of field experience supplying professional hair care services to our clientele.
As children growing up in Guyana, commercial hair care products were unavailable so we made our own haircare products by using natural ingredients from our surroundings. Our beginnings were humble ones, and we lived modestly- both in Guyana, and after migrating to America, but we always had a dream of one day having a business of our own. As children our parents instilled strong family values, to be honest, and to work hard. These same values remain at the core of our lives, and our business to this day.
"One morning in November of 2013 our dream was almost cut short when we were overcome by carbon monoxide while asleep in our family home. Had it not been for a family member that managed to escape the house to call for help we would have all died. According to the Fire Marshall, the carbon monoxide level in the house was more than 40 times higher than safe exposure levels. My sister Glynnis and I along with two other family members were rescued by firefighters, and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. We awoke in the hospital grateful that God had spared our lives, and allowed us to triumph from tragedy."
Today, our passion has blossomed into a brick-and-mortar full-service hair salon with a solid client base. Our Meme Natural You product line was created to pay homage to our heritage, to give back to our loyal clientele, and to make all natural hair care accessible for all walks of life. It’s the combination of where we’ve been, and where we’re going.
Me’Me Natural You LLC. 4311 Lloyd Kansas City, KS 66103
Office: +1 (800) 215.8095 Salon: (816) 868.5877 Distribution: (856) 882.6178
Haircare@memenaturalyou.com Memenaturalyou@gmail.com Memenaturalyou.com
Glynnis and Shelly Smith
#NaturalWashDay Meme Natural you Hydrating Moisturizer Shampoo