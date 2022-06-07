Jean-Paul Baloche joins Witco as Chief Product and Technology Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Witco has announced the appointment of Jean-Paul Baloche as Chief Product and Technology Officer. The appointment follows Paris-based Witco’s expansion into the UK, Spain and Germany, and the workplace experience and management app’s $14m Series A raise.
Witco enables companies, and property and coworking managers, to efficiently manage and optimise the use of their spaces while elevating the work experience for everyone. Witco centralises all the tools and services that power a great work experience on one intuitive platform, accessible via your smartphone. Services include from desk and meeting room booking to organising hybrid work, food services, wellness, internal communications, incident declaration, visitor management, space use data and analytics and more.
Mr Baloche said: “I look forward to accelerating Witco’s tech and product roadmap towards our ambition to become the leader in digital employee experience solutions. Witco’s product and tech team is one of the biggest and strongest on the market, so my mission will be to ensure we establish a clear blueprint for product excellence and user experience at scale.”
Joining as a member of Witco’s executive committee, Jean-Paul has more than 20 years of experience in IT. He is specialised in information system issues and the development of innovative technological solutions based on artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality and the creation of high-performance and scalable platforms. Prior to joining Witco, Jean-Paul headed the RUN division of AntemetA, French leaders in hybrid cloud and data protection.
Eliane Lugassy, co-founder and CEO of Witco said: “When we decided to get product and tech teams under the same umbrella, our aim was to find a CPTO that has substantial IT and product innovation experience, and the managerial skills that come with it. I am grateful to have found the perfect partner in Jean-Paul. I’m looking forward to working together on the next phase of Witco’s growth. This appointment validates our ambition to become the European leader in hybrid work, and reinforces Witco's ability to deploy rapidly, nationally and internationally, to offer a strong, secure and enterprise-grade solution that meets the needs of millions of users.”
Witco is used by more than 5,000 companies across 200 cities worldwide and continues on a path of hypergrowth on a dynamic market experiencing fast change post-pandemic. The company tripled its revenue in 2021.
About Witco
Founded in 2016 by Eliane Lugassy, Witco is the European leader in hybrid work tools and workspace management. Witco is an app that centralises all the tools and services available within the offices, with a view to improve productivity and well-being at work. The company has deployed its solution in 200 cities throughout the world and has offices in Paris, Madrid, London and Münich. Witco currently has more than 70 employees and plans to recruit around 50 people in 2022. To find out more about Witco visit: www.witco.io/en
Victoria Pearson
