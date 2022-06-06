Homicide: 3000 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, February 19, 2022, in the 3000 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 7:29 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the report of a shooting inside of a building at the listed location. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, April 27, 2022, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Maurice McRae, of Northeast, DC.

The decedent’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) for an autopsy. As a result, the cause of death was determined to be from gunshot wounds and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.