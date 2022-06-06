Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,356 in the last 365 days.

June 6th, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Wins Goldman v. Brink; No New House Elections In 2022

ATTORNEY GENERAL MIYARES WINS GOLDMAN V. BRINK; NO NEW HOUSE ELECTIONS IN 2022

~ In an opinion issued on Monday, Judge Novak agreed with Attorney General Miyares and dismissed Goldman’s complaint that the 2021 Virginia elections were unconstitutional~

RICHMOND,VA – A federal court has rejected a claim that Virginia must have new General Assembly elections this upcoming November. Today, Judge Novak issued an opinion that Mr. Goldman did not have standing to challenge the 2021 Virginia elections and dismissed the case. 

“The 2021 Virginia elections were legal and constitutional. Record numbers of Virginians went to the polls to vote and had their voices heard. I’m glad that the court agreed with my office, that there is no more uncertainty for voters and legislators, and that we were able to protect the sanctity of our 2021 elections,” said Attorney General Miyares. 

Read the opinion HERE. 

You just read:

June 6th, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Wins Goldman v. Brink; No New House Elections In 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.