June 6th, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Wins Goldman v. Brink; No New House Elections In 2022

ATTORNEY GENERAL MIYARES WINS GOLDMAN V. BRINK; NO NEW HOUSE ELECTIONS IN 2022

~ In an opinion issued on Monday, Judge Novak agreed with Attorney General Miyares and dismissed Goldman’s complaint that the 2021 Virginia elections were unconstitutional~

RICHMOND,VA – A federal court has rejected a claim that Virginia must have new General Assembly elections this upcoming November. Today, Judge Novak issued an opinion that Mr. Goldman did not have standing to challenge the 2021 Virginia elections and dismissed the case.

“The 2021 Virginia elections were legal and constitutional. Record numbers of Virginians went to the polls to vote and had their voices heard. I’m glad that the court agreed with my office, that there is no more uncertainty for voters and legislators, and that we were able to protect the sanctity of our 2021 elections,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Read the opinion HERE.