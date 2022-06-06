Prime Minister announces appointment of new Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Quebec

CANADA, June 6 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Marie-Anne Paquette, a puisne judge of the Superior Court of Quebec for the district of Montréal, as the new Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Quebec.

Chief Justice Paquette replaces the Honourable Jacques Robert Fournier, who elected to retire from his full-time position, but continues to work as a supernumerary judge.

Quote

“I wish the Honourable Marie-Anne Paquette every success in her new role as Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Quebec. She brings a wealth of experience to the position, with over 10 years as a judge on the Superior Court of Quebec. I am confident Chief Justice Paquette will continue to serve Quebecers well.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices in Canada are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of Canada.

Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices are appointed by the Governor General on the advice of Cabinet and the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

Biographical Note