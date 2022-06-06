Pipe Replacement Project to Close a Portion of Route 414 in Union Township, Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a pipe replacement project will close a portion of Route 414 in Union Township, Tioga County beginning next week.



On Monday, June 13, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin the project on Route 414 between Routes 2015 (South Union Road) and 2017 (Ogdensburg Road). Work includes replacing a large pipe and stabilizing the embankment.



A detour using Route 2017 (Ogdensburg Road/Gulick Street/Main Street in Blossburg) and Route 2005 (Bloss Mountain Road) will be in place during this project. Work is expected to be completed Friday, July 1, weather permitting.



Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.



MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

