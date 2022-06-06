Submit Release
Pipe Replacement Project to Close a Portion of Route 414 in Union Township, Tioga County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a pipe replacement project will close a portion of Route 414 in Union Township, Tioga County beginning next week.

On Monday, June 13, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin the project on Route 414 between Routes 2015 (South Union Road) and 2017 (Ogdensburg Road). Work includes replacing a large pipe and stabilizing the embankment.

A detour using Route 2017 (Ogdensburg Road/Gulick Street/Main Street in Blossburg) and Route 2005 (Bloss Mountain Road) will be in place during this project. Work is expected to be completed Friday, July 1, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###

 

 

 


