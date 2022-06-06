Veterans Memorial Bridge Detour, Sunbury, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorist are advised of a closure and lane restriction this weekend on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, Northumberland County, for maintenance work.

On Sunday June 12, the northbound lanes of the Veterans Memorial bridge will be closed between Route 147 in Sunbury and Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) contractor clears debris from under the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

• Route 61 northbound traffic will use Route 147 north, Route 11 south, to Routes 11/15. The detour will be in place while work is being performed.

• Route 61 southbound traffic can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted.

Work will be performed between the hours of 6:00 AM and 5:00 PM

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###

