PennDOT Announces Plans Display for Route 18 School Access Road Improvement Project in the City of Hermitage, Mercer County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the City of Hermitage invite the public to view the online plans display for a project to provide a secondary access road to the Hermitage Elementary School Complex on Route 18 in the City of Hermitage, Mercer County.

The purpose of the project is to improve traffic flow and safety at the school buildings.

The project includes converting an existing driveway to Artman Elementary School and Delahunty Middle School to a two-way roadway. The driveway will be widened start at the intersection with Route 18 and extend west for approximately 546 feet.

Proposed work will also include replacing and extending the existing culvert, and adding a 6-foot-wide sidewalk on the south side of proposed roadway, and lengthening the existing sidewalk north along Route 18 to McConnell Road.

The City of Hermitage is sponsoring the project. The project will be funded with a PennDOT Multimodal Transportation Funds and a required 30% match by the city.

Work is expected to occur in the 2022 construction season.

The plans display for the Hermitage School Access Road Project, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans and an online comment form. It will be open until June 21, 2022, and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting WallacePancher Group Consultant Project Manager Joe DiFiore at jdifiore@wallacepancher.com, or PennDOT Project Manager Lyndsie DeVito, at ldevito@pa.gov, or 814-678-7174.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Lyndsie DeVito, PennDOT Project Manager, at ldevito@pa.gov, or 814-678-7174.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

