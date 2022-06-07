ArcScan and Lovell Announce Partnership to Provide Fast, High Frequency Ultrasound Imaging System to Federal Healthcare
The ArcScan Insight® 100 brings fast and accurate very high frequency ultrasound imaging to government entities and the populations they serve.
I predict that the ArcScan Insight 100's proprietary very high frequency ultrasound technology will soon become a part of the standard of care for refractive surgery evaluations.”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell® Government Services and ArcScan announce today that they have partnered to provide the ArcScan Insight® 100 ultrasound imaging system to federal healthcare systems. The ArcScan Insight® 100 Device is an easy-to-use ultrasound device that provides unmatched repeatability and accuracy in its imaging, measurements, and insights in the anatomy of the eye, including areas behind the iris.
— Derrick Montgomery, MD
The ArcScan Insight® 100 is not a handheld device, yet it utilizes many of the components of modern optical imaging systems. With patient seat times of just a few minutes, the device produces images with micron resolution of the entire anterior segment: from the cornea, to the posterior of the lens. In addition, measurements can also be made of the anatomic structures comprising the anterior of the eye, such as anterior chamber depth, behind the iris, angle-to-angle width, sulcus-to-sulcus width, and pathologic structures, such as solid masses and cysts.
The ArcScan Insight® 100 has significant implications for the federal space. Introducing this technology to the Veterans Health Administration and Department of Defense, for example, means precision imaging behind the iris for better ICL/IOL sizing, comprehensive anterior segment measurement tracking for early glaucoma management and MIGS evaluation, and wide-angle cornea layer mapping for keratoconus screening and inlay evaluations.
“As the Director of a Warfighter Refractive Surgery Center in the Air Force, I have found the ArcScan Insight 100 indispensable to the reliably accurate refractive evaluation of pilots and soldiers alike for LASIK, SMILE and even implantable collamer lenses. I predict that the ArcScan Insight 100's proprietary very high frequency ultrasound technology will soon become a part of the standard of care for refractive surgery evaluations," Derrick Montgomery, MD
Lovell Government Services is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, ranked in the top 10 percent of America’s fastest growing privately owned businesses in 2020 and 2021. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to serve the Veteran and military patient population, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts. As ArcScan’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this unique solution to federal healthcare providers. ArcScan is pending addition to the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS # V797D-50450) and General Services Administration (GSA) catalogs. Listing products on Lovell’s contract vehicles allows a streamlined acquisition experience for purchasing departments while helping government customers meet their procurement goals for SDVOSBs.
“Lovell is very excited to partner with ArcScan to make the ArcScan Insight® 100 more readily available to all federal medical organizations. The ArcScan Insight® 100 will quickly provide vital information about our Veterans’ and servicemembers’ eye health to ensure military readiness and help Veterans get the care they need and deserve,” Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services and USMC Major (Ret.).
“ArcScan is committed to our branches of service and proud to be of support to more than 10 Warfighter Refractive surgery centers already. This partnership with Lovell ensures that the logistic effort will be smooth and quick as can be expected. Their dedication to service is what attracted us to them,” Barry Schafer, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
About ArcScan
ArcScan is a global reaching company seeking to improve the diagnostic capabilities in the ophthalmic space through the use of very high frequency robotically controlled ultrasound. As a company, we are dedicated to ensuring that state of the art engineering efforts make it into the hands of all those who seek better surgical outcomes. Connect with us through Lovell Government Services or our website at www.Arcscan.com
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell® Government Services was established by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013. Lovell’s mission is to serve Veterans and Military Communities by introducing cutting-edge and essential medical products to the Federal Market and providing a seamless customer service experience to government customers. Lovell partners with Medical and Pharmaceutical Suppliers to fast track and distribute the latest medical technologies to the Federal Government.
Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
MIA MCCANN
LOVELL GOVERNMENT SERVICES
media@lovellgov.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other