Carper Applauds Biden Administration’s Actions to Strengthen U.S. Clean Energy Deployment

DELAWARE, June 6 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works and Chairman of the Senate Finance Subcommittee on International Trade, today released the following statement on President Biden invoking the Defense Production Act to boost our nation’s clean energy industries:

“After working closely with the Biden Administration on solutions to the challenges facing U.S. clean energy deployment, I’m encouraged by today’s announcement. By using his authority under the Defense Production Act, the President will improve certainty for our nation’s solar, hydrogen, and other clean energy industries, boosting domestic manufacturing and lowering energy costs for American families as a result. These actions come at a critical time in addressing the climate crisis and reducing emissions across the economy. I welcome the Biden Administration’s commitment to supporting our nation’s clean energy transition and look forward to working together on building a brighter future for the American people.”

###