Howie Mandel Goes All-In on Proto Hologram:  “Think inside the box!”

Telling the world he’d rather travel by hologram because he’s a germaphobe, the America’s Got Talent judge is now an advisor for Proto Inc, the inventor of holoportation

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proto Inc., formerly known as Portl, and Howie Mandel have tied the knot, with Mandel being named an advisor of the holoportation leader, and Proto moving its headquarters under the same roof as Mandel’s own studios. The comedian, television personality, entrepreneur, and America’s Got Talent judge, has been showing guests to his own studios how easy it is to “Think inside the box,” and be in more than one place at once.



“I figured out a way that I can be close to people without wearing a mask,” Mandel told Entertainment Tonight on the night of America’s Got Talent’s new season premiere. “I’m a germaphobe so I can go places without anybody breathing on me. I can be in nine theaters at once, so I can do a show anywhere, anyplace.”



Proto invented the world’s first 4K, volumetric, self-contained holoportation machine in 2019, and is now working with dozens of Fortune 500 companies, major league sporting events including the Super Bowl, and some of the world’s best known celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres , Usain Bolt , Lewis Hamilton and Sean “Diddy” Combs , another advisor to Proto. The startup won multiple awards in January from CES, the top prize in “Connecting People” at the SXSW Innovation Awards and was named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list. Proto has been acknowledged as the leader in the holoportation field by the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and others.



“I had a vision when I created Proto – how to bring people together for real connections when they just can’t physically be there in person” said Proto Inventor and CEO David Nussbaum. “And Howie gets it better than almost anyone I’ve encountered. Howie has an incredible ability to make anything funny but health concerns like suffering with OCD and being a germaphobe are really no laughing matter for a lot of people, so it’s wonderful to see him want to use Proto as a solution to this and other real life problems. He’s a pillar in the comedy and entertainment worlds, and the true heavyweight Hollywood power he brings to the role of advisor is amazing.”



Mandel is a comedian, television personality, screenwriter, actor, producer, director, entrepreneur, game show host, and author. He’s been at the center of American and Canadian pop culture ever since his role on St. Elsewhere, has appeared on every major variety show and worked with the biggest names in comedy. Mandel currently serves as a judge on America’s Got Talent, as he has since 2010, and hosts Netflix's new hit series Bullsh*t the Game Show. He also hosts the podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff alongside his daughter Jackelyn Schutlz.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be working alongside Proto, the most innovative technology company I’ve ever encountered,” said Howie Mandel. “They are taking entertainment, retail, education, marketing, information and so much more to the next level.”



About Proto Inc.

Proto, formerly known as Portl, is the award-winning creator and leading provider of the hardware and software that make holoportation a reality. With units deployed globally, the company is beaming people, brands and digital assets worldwide. Proto has become the fastest growing communications & marketing solution in retail, hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, education, financial services, tech and the arts. Proto recently won the top prize at SXSW for “Connecting People”, was a 3X honoree at CES 2022 and was named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list. Proto is a venture-backed company based in Los Angeles with showrooms and distributors in New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Columbus, Ohio, Toronto, London, Taipei and Seoul. More info at Protohologram.com

