Governor Newsom Welcomes World Leaders to California for Summit of the Americas, Highlights Golden State Diversity and Economic Strength

LOS ANGELES – Governor Gavin Newsom Monday welcomed world leaders arriving in Los Angeles for the ninth Summit of the Americas. The Summit – a series of forums between leaders on issues of critical importance to the Western Hemisphere – is returning to the United States for the first time since the inaugural meeting in Miami in 1994.

“As one of the most diverse and populous states in the United States, there is no shortage of new ideas and fresh perspectives here,” Governor Newsom said, in a letter to delegates attending the Summit. “Our distinctive communities shape California’s identity and success – including those that exemplify the important cultural bonds between California and the countries of the Americas. I hope to continue to see that mindset spread beyond the borders of this state; we will all be stronger for it.”

Governor Gavin Newsom will travel to Los Angeles this week to attend the Summit of the Americas. While there, the Governor will meet with world leaders and discuss the greatest challenges facing California and the Western Hemisphere, including climate change and economic resiliency. The Governor will highlight California’s economic might that is backed by its diversity and how the state’s economic strength is driving climate change solutions that allow the world to tackle the climate crisis head on.

While at the Summit, Governor Newsom will underscore key elements of the California way: defending democracy and protecting fundamental rights, achieving health care for all, transforming public schools, innovating nation-leading climate policy and building a strong economy that embraces diversity and opportunity for all.

California is ranked as the most diverse state in the nation, with immigrants making up nearly 27% of its population and more than half of foreign born Californians hailing from nations of the Americas. California is home to 829,369 immigrant entrepreneurs and 25 Fortune 500 companies founded by immigrants or children of immigrants, according to data from New American Economy. A third of the state’s labor force, immigrants strengthen the state’s workforce across industries from Fortune 500 companies to neighborhood microbusinesses.

With a focus of “Building a Sustainable, Resilient, and Equitable Future,” the Summit of the Americas will take place June 6-10. The Biden Administration has billed it as the “highest priority event for the region.”