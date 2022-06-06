When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: June 06, 2022 FDA Publish Date: June 06, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: Taharka Brothers Ice Cream Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream

Taharka Brothers Ice Cream of Baltimore, Maryland is recalling its Peanut Butter Cup ice cream, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Affected Peanut Butter Cup ice cream was distributed between 03/01/2022 and 05/28/2022 to the Maryland and DC area through grocery stores, scoop shops, restaurants, and direct to consumer delivery.

The product comes in two forms, a 16 ounce paper pint container, which includes a design of peanut butter cups on a white background. The barcode on the side of the container will read 38455-7827. The product was also sold in brown, rectangular, cardboard containers measuring 2.5 gallons with a white sticker label reading Peanut Butter Cup.

No illnesses or health-related complaints in connection with this recall have been reported to Taharka Brothers to date. However, there is an ongoing outbreak associated with the consumption of JIF peanut butter.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by ingredient supplier J. M. Smucker Co. revealed the presence of Salmonella in some of their peanut butter products. J. M. Smucker Co. brand peanut butter was used in the production of Peanut Butter Cup ice cream until 05/28/2022 and distributed to multiple retailers including the following:

Streets Market Eddies of Roland Park Graul’s Market Green Valley Marketplace Good Food Markets Santoni’s Geresbecks

Wholesale customers are encouraged to remove affected Peanut Butter Cup ice cream from circulation, photograph the product, and dispose of the product. Please email duane@taharkabrothers.com with your business name and address, the product that was disposed of, as well as any photographs to receive a credit to your account.

Individual customers are encouraged to not consume the ice cream and visit a Taharka Brothers store location for an exchange or refund. Individuals who are unable to visit a store location are asked to email taharkacs@gmail.com Customers with further questions may contact the company at 410-698-2738 Monday - Friday from 9am - 5pm EST.