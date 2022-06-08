Meet Rising Star Travis Chesinski Who Just Released His New EP "Unknown World"
Travis Chesinski is best known for his hit track “Unknown World,” released in June 2022
A breath of fresh air for the dance music community.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travis Chesinski is about to go on his first North American tour. He will kick things off with a record release show on July 25th, 2022, for their new EP “Unknown World” (out now) and spend a solid three weeks on the road promoting the EP in August 2022.
— John Roland - Spotify Scout
In addition, Spotify and YouTube are currently streaming "Unknown World" the raging track from the EP. The site describes the tune as "a sonic burst of electronic delight” – take a listen on Spotify or YouTube.
Travis Chesinski started recording in 2021, drawing from the electronic music scene in South Beach Miami. He has done some DJ’ing at local parties but is ready to tour the country at massive venues.
Travis has a certified gold album to his name, with over 5 songs in his discography achieving more than 100,000 streams online. When asked about his secret to succeeding as a musician, he says it’s about sticking to who you are as an artist. Different people may pressure you to change your sound. However, if you are striving for longevity you must resist and stay true to your genre.
During his early years in the industry, Travis was asked multiple times to change his image to suit younger people’s tastes. He refused and he kept being honest because he knew his break would come without becoming who he was not. After years of recording in his bedroom in his hometown of Miami, Travis was discovered by a music producer who offered to sign him to a contract and launch his career.
Don't miss Travis' upcoming releases and tours to a city near you. This summer will be an amazing adventure for electronic music fans at all of Travis Chesinski's shows. Day clubs, night clubs, and festivals are all on the radar.
Travis Chesinski
TC CAPITAL SOLUTIONS
