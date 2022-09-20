New Officers Elected to Bay Atlantic Symphony Board of Trustees

Cumberland County native, Broadway producer and national advertiser Robert Dragotta is the new Chair of the Bay Atlantic Symphony Board of Trustees. Jennifer Barr is the newly elected Vice President of the Bay Atlantic Symphony Board of Trustees.

Professional South Jersey Orchestra is Well Positioned for the Future

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Dragotta of Bridgeton, NJ is the new President of the Bay Atlantic Symphony Board of Trustees. Jennifer Barr, Esq. of Margate, NJ is the new Vice President and Joanne Gittone of Vineland, NJ is the new Secretary. Robert Woodruff of Elmer, NJ stays on as Board Treasurer. The Board officers who began their terms in May mark a new day for the Bay Atlantic Symphony, which celebrates its 40th Anniversary this season.

Dragotta has been engaged with the Symphony in various ways for much of its history. A Cumberland County native, the longtime producer of Broadway and Atlantic City entertainment and national advertising, brings energy and community commitment to his new Board post. He has a special personal interest in youth music education opportunities in schools and also wants to build the Symphony’s visibility.

Barr is a partner at Cooper Levenson, serving in the law firm’s Appeals & Research practice group. She is a mentor for the Stockton University Women’s Leadership Counsel and a member of Margate Community Church where she volunteers on the Music Committee.

Gittone is a lifelong advocate of the arts and humanities. Her leadership posts have been with many organizations dedicated to children and education. She is a past president of the Cumberland County College Board of Trustees and has served for more than 24 years on the Vineland Public Library Board of Trustees.

“The pandemic presented unforeseen challenges that the Bay Atlantic Symphony survived gracefully,” said Bay Atlantic Symphony Executive Director Brian McPeak. “We found new audiences and new ways to connect with loyal subscribers. I look forward to working with our new Board officers to continue to expand and diversify the Symphony’s growing audience. We are grateful to our outgoing Board President, Dr. Thomas Giegerich of Margate, who led the Board through these extraordinary times.”

About Bay Atlantic Symphony

Bay Atlantic Symphony is a performance and education organization with its artistic vision driven by the philosophy that music is essential to life. The Symphony provides access to excellence in performance and music education that enhances the musicians, presenters, participants and community. Bay Atlantic Symphony is a per-service orchestra comprised of union musicians. Major funders include the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, PNC Arts Alive! and Woodruff Energy. Performances are at the Guaracini Performing Arts Center at Rowan College of Southern NJ-Cumberland Campus in Vineland and at Stockton University's Performing Arts Center in Galloway. For more information about the Friends of the Bay Atlantic Symphony visit http://www.bayatlanticsymphony.org or contact Lisa Simon at mediarelationsforbas@bayatlanticsymphony.org or 856.857.6555 x22.