Alchemy Industrial and Carbon Zero Advanced Research (CZAR) announced partnership to scale CZAR’s EV charging technology
Alchemy will be CZAR’s strategic design, engineering, and manufacturing partner while CZAR launches its revolutionary EV charging solution.
This relationship represents Alchemy’s ongoing commitment to advanced manufacturing in Houston and to help the city become a leader in the manufacturing of energy transition technologies.”HOUSTON, TX, US, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, Texas – Alchemy Industrial and Carbon Zero Advanced Research (CZAR) announced a partnership to commercially scale CZAR’s innovative EV charging technology. Alchemy will serve as CZAR’s strategic design, engineering, and manufacturing partner while CZAR launches its revolutionary EV charging solution.
— Mushahid Khan
Alchemy Industrial is a Houston-based manufacturing company that leverages advanced manufacturing technologies to produce innovative and market-leading products for its customers.
“We are honored to be working with the CZAR team to help launch and scale the manufacturing of the CZAR EV charging system,” said Mush Khan, CEO of Alchemy Industrial. “This relationship represents Alchemy’s ongoing commitment to bringing advanced manufacturing to Houston and to help the city become a leader in EV charging system manufacturing and other energy transition technologies.”
As a part of this partnership, Alchemy will make an investment in CZAR Power to support its growth.
“We believe there is an opportunity to provide strategic funding and manufacturing support to leading technology companies like CZAR to help them scale,” Khan said.
CZAR is an Army veteran and MIT PhD-led cleantech company seeking to democratize EV charging. They are creating the world’s smartest Electric Vehicle (EV) fast charger, solar inverter, and energy router, all in one powerful system.
“Adopting clean energy technologies (like solar, storage, and EV fast chargers) is far too complicated and expensive,” said Tony Frisone, CEO of CZAR. “CZAR combines multiple systems into one powerfully simple device at better than half the current cost.”
The system can use both grid power and solar energy to rapidly charge EVs two to five times faster than standard chargers, store the energy in a stationary battery, and remain operational if grid energy is unavailable. It is also bi-directional, supporting Vehicle to Grid (V2G) and Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) charging.
Frisone co-founded CZAR while serving on active duty in the US Army, witnessing firsthand the vulnerabilities of an overextended and fragile energy ecosystem. This motivated him to help develop solutions that increase personal and national energy security, resiliency, and affordability. He also views reshoring manufacturing as an essential element of that security.
“It was very important to CZAR to have our platform made in America. I’ve spent over a year looking across the country for an excellent manufacturing partner that shares the same vision. Mush and the entire Alchemy Industrial team possess the skills, dedication, and boldness to take on challenges and make magic happen.” Frisone said.
For more information on Alchemy, visit www.AlchemyIndustrial.com. For more information on CZAR, visit www.czar-power.com.
Mushahid Khan
Alchemy Industrial
email us here
+1 713-256-7613
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn