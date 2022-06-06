Health Supply US establishing Glove One operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Health Supply US, a leading government contracting and medical supply company, today announced plans to establish new manufacturing operations in Greenville County. The company is investing $150 million and creating 600 new jobs over the next five years.

A dedicated health care industry and government private sector partner, Health Supply US works to secure the United States’ domestic pipeline of medical supplies by identifying, sourcing and delivering personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care systems and federal, state and local governments. The company’s FDA-compliant products include Class I medical devices and products such as medical isolation gowns and nitrile gloves.

Located at 1 Quality Way adjacent to Beechtree Business Park, the Health Supply US Greenville County facility will operate as Glove One with a distinctive focus on the manufacturing of American-made nitrile gloves. The new state-of-the-art facility will produce an expected 4.3 billion nitrile gloves per year and greatly increase the domestic supply for this critical medical supply item – helping to protect America’s public health and national security.

The new medical device manufacturing facility is expected to be complete by January 2024 with local hiring to begin in 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Glove One team should visit the company’s website.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $300,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

“Health Supply US is dedicated to bringing critical medical supply chains back to the United States. Nitrile gloves are a vitally needed medical item that keep our frontline health care professionals and first responders safe, an item that we simply cannot rely completely on international markets for our domestic supply in the future.” -Health Supply US CEO Christopher Garcia

“We embarked on this critical project on behalf of our nation, and in doing so, knew that manufacturing site selection was of paramount importance to operational longevity. Greenville and the entire state of South Carolina displayed tremendous enthusiasm for life sciences and support for this medical device operation. We’d like to thank all those involved from the Lowcountry to the Midlands to the Charlotte-region, and of course, those in the Upstate that enabled this project to find its Greenville home for many decades to come.” -Health Supply US Executive Vice President Aaron Petrosky

“This major investment by Health Supply US is further proof that our increased efforts to recruit life sciences companies to South Carolina are paying off. Expanding our life sciences industry is critical to safeguarding our supply chain and ensuring life-saving medical supplies are readily available during future emergencies. I congratulate Health Supply US on their investment and look forward to the impact they will have statewide.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s life sciences sector continues to grow at a rapid pace – amplified by today’s announcement that Health Supply US is investing $150 million and creating 600 new jobs in the Greenville County community. Not just a win for South Carolina, Health Supply US’ new Glove One operation is a win for the medical supply chain across all of the U.S. We look forward to a strong partnership with Health Supply US for many years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Health Supply US produces and delivers essential safety and medical supplies to frontline workers, our military and those who need them most. Greenville County is excited to welcome the organization as they establish this significant manufacturing facility here, and we wish them long-lasting success." -Greenville County Council Chair and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows