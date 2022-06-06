Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, June 6, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of June 6 will include the following:

Monday, June 6 at 12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Health Supply US announcement, The Westin Poinsett, Gold Ballroom, 120 South Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Monday, June 6 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3105, S.C. Religious Freedom Act, First Baptist North Spartanburg, 8740 Asheville Highway, Spartanburg, S.C.

Wednesday, June 8 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in GEA Beach Cleanup, Beachside of the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, 1110 N. Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Thursday, June 10 at 3:15 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend an office tour at BDV Solutions, 631 South Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: May 31, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of May 31, 2022, included:

Tuesday, May 31

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority Meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

1:15 PM: Economic development meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the 2022 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Science, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, June 1

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a press conference with S.C. Center for Fathers and Families to proclaim “Fathers Matter Month” and present the Order of the Palmetto to Pat Littlejohn, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Lexington Chamber & Visitors Center’s Business Over Lunch, Doubletree by Hilton, 2100 Bush River Road, Columbia, S.C.

1:45 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:15 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:45 PM: Economic development meeting.

4:03 PM: Agency call.

Thursday, June 2

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:45 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a law enforcement appreciation luncheon with U.S. Senator Tim Scott, Riverland Hills Baptist, 201 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, S.C.

1:38 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

1:40 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

1:41 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

1:42 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

1:43 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

1:46 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

1:50 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

1:55 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

1:56 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

1:58 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster, and Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers held an Agriculture Appreciation reception, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, June 3

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster met with state and local emergency management officials, Horry County Emergency Operations Center, M.L. Brown Public Safety Center, 2560 Main Street, Conway, S.C.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster met with state and local emergency management officials, Charleston County Emergency Operations Center, 8500 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, North Charleston, S.C.

​​2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster met with state and local emergency management officials, Beaufort County Emergency Operations Center, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, 2001 Duke Street, Beaufort, S.C.

4:15 PM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured Parris Island with Commanding General, Brigadier General Julie L. Nethercot.

