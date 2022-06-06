Working Lands Enterprise Initiative Highlights Record $5.2 Million Investment and Grantee Impacts

June 6, 2022 | Montpelier VT – A gathering today of grantees and program officials helped recognize an historic investment in the Working Lands Enterprise Initiative this fiscal year and the historic and future impacts of the program. Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Legislature committed $5.2 million dollars to the program this fiscal year, facilitating grants to 59 Vermont businesses. This marks the most significant investment in the 10 years of the program, with a total investment of over 12 million since 2012. Today’s gathering included a number of grantees since 2020 to highlight the programs important reach and impact despite the effects of the pandemic.

“The Working Lands program provides critical support to emerging needs within markets and communities of Vermont’s working landscape, which is especially important during difficult times,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I want to thank the Working Lands Board and staff for their hard work in support of our Vermont working lands businesses that help sustain our rural economy, our heritage and our vital recovery and revitalization work.”

The future is bright for the program as Vermont business interest and successes have translated to continuing and growing support from the Vermont legislature. On top of this year’s record investment, the legislature increased the future base funding for the program from an annual $500K level to $1 million dollars. These important investments made in Vermont working lands businesses has the potential to bring business and job growth to Vermont working lands communities for the foreseeable future.

“These record investments in those who work the land will grow our economy,” said Secretary Anson Tebbetts of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets. “Small businesses are important to Vermont’s future. They are the backbone of the Green Mountains. We look forward to seeing these farm and forestry businesses flourish.”

Today’s event was hosted by the Intervale Center of Burlington, a past recipient of Working Lands funding.

For more information on the Vermont Working Lands Enterprise Initiative, please visit: Working Lands Enterprise Initiative | WLEB Grantees and Funded Projects

Images from the June 2022 event can be downloaded here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/vyj8u5wg409wt4m/AAD2YH6piPEpobSf-x2KWhNYa?dl=0