From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

On Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. the annual Maine State Police Awards Ceremony will take place at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro.

The ceremony is held to recognize past and present members of the Maine State Police, both civilian and sworn members, and citizens of Maine who have gone above and beyond what is expected of them.

The awards include Trooper of the Year, Legendary Trooper, Leadership Award, Wounds Received, and the Colonel’s Award.

The stories behind the awards are inspiring. The following are just a few.