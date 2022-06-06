Katharine England
From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.
On Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. the annual Maine State Police Awards Ceremony will take place at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro.
The ceremony is held to recognize past and present members of the Maine State Police, both civilian and sworn members, and citizens of Maine who have gone above and beyond what is expected of them.
The awards include Trooper of the Year, Legendary Trooper, Leadership Award, Wounds Received, and the Colonel’s Award.
The stories behind the awards are inspiring. The following are just a few.
- Two Troopers whose vigilance and persistence helped saved the life of a young girl whose mother was in mental crisis
- A Trooper who conducted life-saving chest compressions for 15 minutes before driving an ambulance to help save the life of a person in cardiac arrest.
- A Trooper who performed CPR on a child suffering from an asthma attack until her heartbeat was re-established.
- A retired Trooper who helped draft legislation that resulted in 12 sections of Maine state highways being dedicated in memory of Maine’s Fallen Troopers.
- Scholarships will be awarded to three young women in Maine with an interest in pursuing a career in law enforcement.